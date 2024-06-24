Padres manager Mike Shildt said Monday that Darvish (groin) will not rejoin the rotation as expected Tuesday versus the Nationals due to "a little" right elbow inflammation, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish had been slated to return from a nearly month-long absence with a groin injury, but now he has an elbow issue to contend with. Shildt's wording would seem to suggest it's believed to be a minor setback, but there are no guarantees, especially after Darvish missed the final month of last season with a bone spur in the elbow. Adam Mazur will start Tuesday against the Nationals.