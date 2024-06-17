Padres manager Mike Shildt said that Darvish (groin) will make a rehab start Wednesday with High-A Fort Wayne, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The upcoming rehab start will take a potential return from the 15-day injured list off the table this week, but Darvish shouldn't need more than one tune-up outing in the minors before slotting back into the San Diego rotation. Darvish previously bypassed a rehab assignment when he was on the IL earlier this season due to neck tightness, but the Padres will act more cautiously with the right-hander this time around while he works his way back from a left groin strain that has thus far kept him out for three weeks.