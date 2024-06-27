Darvish had imaging on his right elbow that came out clean, though he'll likely get additional imaging "for peace of mind," Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press reports.

Darvish has recovered from a groin injury and was originally expected to come off the injured list to start Tuesday, but that plan was scrapped when he developed inflammation in his right elbow. Initial indications suggested that the issue is minor, and the clean imaging seems to support that, though San Diego will likely be cautious with the veteran hurler's return. It's not yet clear when Darvish will return to action or if he'll need to make any rehab starts given the extension of his absence.