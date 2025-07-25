Darvish (0-3) took the loss Thursday in St. Louis after allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander didn't surrender any long balls through his first three starts of the year, but St. Louis tagged him for two three-run homers during the second inning Thursday. Darvish threw 49 of 68 pitches for strike and generated seven whiffs but got tagged for four extra-base hits. The 38-year-old didn't make his season debut until July 7 due to an elbow injury, and he has a 9.18 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 16.2 innings through his first four starts of 2025.