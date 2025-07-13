Darvish allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Saturday.

Darvish upped his pitch count to 83 (46 strikes) in his second start after returning from an elbow injury. The results weren't any better than in his season debut, and he's still having some trouble establishing his control -- in addition to the three walks, he also had a wild pitch in this contest. He's allowed six runs over 8.1 innings while adding a 7:6 K:BB. Darvish should continue to build up his workload, and having some time off during the All-Star break will be a benefit as well. His next start will be on the road following the break, either against the Nationals or Marlins, both of which make for good matchups.