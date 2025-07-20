Darvish (0-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with one strikeout over five innings.

Darvish rebounded from a two-run second inning and was highly efficient, needing just 69 pitches to complete five frames for the first time in three starts. The veteran hurler still appears to be searching for his command, however, as he generated only six swinging strikes and has posted a 8:7 K:BB over 13.1 innings since debuting July 7. He'll look to continue building up his workload and improving on a 6.08 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.