Walker went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 victory over the Pirates.

Walker extended Arizona's lead to 7-3 with a two-out double off Robert Stephenson in the seventh inning. He'd add a third RBI in the ninth, driving in Corbin Carroll with a base hit. The 32-year-old Walker had been struggling at the plate, going just 4-for-32 in his last 10 games. He's still slashing a solid .261/.321/.515 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI through 184 plate appearances this season.,