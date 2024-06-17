Walker went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a two-RBI double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

Walker slugged his fourth home run of the last five games, taking Drew Thorpe yard in the first inning. The first baseman didn't stop there, adding a single off Thorpe in the third and plating Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll with a fourth-inning double for Walker's first three-hit game since April 30. Walker trails only Josh Naylor for the most home runs among first basemen and owns an .820 OPS.