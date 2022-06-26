Manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Keuchel will be called up from the minors to start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The club needs to make room on the 40-man roster before calling up the veteran left-hander. Keuchel was designated for assignment by the White Sox on May 28 and was picked up by Arizona later that week. He made two starts with the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, tossing 12 innings and striking out 17 between the two outings while conceding seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks.