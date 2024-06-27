Keuchel didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Texas, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out four.

Keuchel was acquired from the Mariners' minor-league system earlier this week and was immediately brought up for Wednesday's start. However, he had issues limiting power in his first MLB appearance of 2024, surrendering back-to-back home runs to Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim in the fourth inning. While Wednesday's outing didn't do much to inspire confidence, fantasy managers should have some patience with the former Cy Young winner considering Milwaukee's proficiency in pitcher development. If Keuchel gets another start, it'd likely come during a four-game road series in Colorado early next week.