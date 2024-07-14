The Brewers designated Keuchel for assignment Sunday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Keuchel's run with Milwaukee ends after just four starts, over which he compiled a 5.40 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB in 16.2 innings. The 36-year-old southpaw will most likely clear waivers, though it's unclear if he'll be willing to report to the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Nashville thereafter, as he could prefer to elect free agency and explore his options on the open market. The Brewers won't need another No. 5 starter to replace Keuchel until July 24, at which time Joe Ross (back) might be ready to return from the 60-day injured list.