Keuchel elected free agency Wednesday after clearing waivers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers had designated the veteran left-hander for assignment Sunday after he posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB in 16.2 innings across four starts. Keuchel will explore his options on the market but might have to settle for a minor-league contract.