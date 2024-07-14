Keuchel didn't factor in the decision Saturday against Washinton after he allowed three runs on eight hits and no walks over three-plus innings. He struck out two.

The 36-year-old held the Nationals scoreless through three frames, but he was pulled in the fourth after giving up five straight hits to begin the inning. It was the shortest of Keuchel's three starts since joining the Brewers, and he's completed five frames in just one of those outings. The left-hander should retain his rotation spot coming out of the All-Star break, though he may not have much job security with a 5.40 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 16.2 innings, especially with Joe Ross (back) nearing a return from the injured list.