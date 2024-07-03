Keuchel didn't factor in the decision for Tuesday's 4-3 win at Colorado after he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The veteran left-hander struggled in the second inning as he surrendered two runs on a homer, a triple and a sacrifice fly, but he otherwise kept the Rockies off the board. It was a nice rebound for Keuchel in a hitter-friendly park after he gave up five earned runs in his Brewers debut last week. He tentatively lines up for another tough matchup this weekend on the road versus the Dodgers.