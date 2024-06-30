Keuchel is listed as the Brewers' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Keuchel endured a rocky Milwaukee debut this past Wednesday against Texas, covering four innings and striking out four while allowing five earned runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and one walk. Don't look for the veteran southpaw's fortunes to improve much as he makes his second turn through the Milwaukee rotation in Colorado, one of the most unforgiving environments for pitchers.