The Brewers plan to add Keuchel to the roster and have him start Wednesday's game against the Rangers at American Family Field, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Shortly after Keuchel was acquired from the Mariners on Tuesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy indicated that the veteran southpaw wasn't viewed merely as organizational depth at the Triple-A level. Keuchel will thus be put to work right away with the big club, slotting in as the team's new No. 5 starter after Carlos F. Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The Brewers will make an official roster move prior to Wednesday's 2:10 p.m. ET to activate Keuchel, a two-time All-Star who has seen big-league action with five different teams since leaving the Astros following the 2018 season. Keuchel owns an ugly 6.29 ERA over 260.1 big-league innings dating back to the start of the 2021 campaign, but he had been pitching effectively in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League over 13 starts at Triple-A Tacoma this season (3.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP in 71 innings) prior to joining the Brewers.