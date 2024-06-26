The Brewers officially added Keuchel to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Just one day after he was acquired from the Mariners, Keuchel will join the big club and will make his 2024 MLB debut for the seventh different team of his career. The 36-year-old southpaw made 13 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League with Triple-A Tacoma this season, logging a 3.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP but striking out just 15.6 percent of the batters he faced over 71 innings. Though Milwaukee will likely give Keuchel another start beyond Wednesday to stake a claim to a more permanent spot in the big-league rotation, his pitch-to-contact ways and lack of success in the majors in recent seasons make it difficult to rely on him as a streaming option in fantasy.