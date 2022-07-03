Keuchel (2-6) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Rockies.

Keuchel didn't do that well in his first start for Arizona on June 26, and pitching at Coors Field was a tough ask for him in his encore. He got off to a rough beginning, yielding four runs, including a three-run home to Brendan Rodgers, in the first inning. Keuchel got into trouble again in the fourth, allowing a bases-clearing triple to Connor Joe. In 10 starts this year, Keuchel sports an 8.27 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 30:26 K:BB across 41.1 innings between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox. The southpaw's spot in the rotation is far from secure, but he lines up for a home rematch with the Rockies next week if he gets another turn.