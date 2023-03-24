Jameson allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings in Thursday's split-squad start against the Dodgers.

Jameson gave up three runs in the first inning, then got a ton of run support -- 10, in fact -- during the bottom half of the inning. He settled in after that, although he dealt with base runners in four of the five innings he worked. Jameson's competition for the No. 5 starter job, Ryne Nelson, pitched in the other split-squad game and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Cubs. Neither pitcher has a statistical advantage in the job battle, which looks like it will go down to the wire.