Jameson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing no runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Jameson continued his strong start to his big-league career, as he did not allow a run for the second time in three starts. The rookie showed poise on the mound as the scoreless outing came despite being forced into the stretch in each of the six innings he appeared in. Jameson was hit hard in Triple-A to the tune of a 6.95 ERA through 114 innings this season, so he will be worth keeping an eye on to see if his breakout is for real.