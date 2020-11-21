Perdomo was added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Friday.
Perdomo was part of Arizona's taxi squad in 2020, but he failed to make his major-league debut during the abbreviated season. As one of the team's top prospects, it's unsurprising to see him protected from the upcoming Rule 5 draft as part of the 40-man roster.
