Perdomo went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Washington.
Perdomo, who was given a rest day after two games following his activation off the injured list last week, has started five consecutive since then. Wednesday's 0-fer was his first after hitting safely in his first six contests (8-for-22).
