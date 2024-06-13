Perdomo isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.
Perdomo has gone 3-for-7 with an RBI and a run scored in two games since returning from the injured list. He'll get a breather against Griffin Canning and the Angels while Kevin Newman starts at shortstop, batting ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back from injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Activated from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Activation expected Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Plays full game in field•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Serves as DH on rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Plays seven innings in field•