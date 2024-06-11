The Diamondbacks reinstated Perdomo (knee) from the injured list Tuesday.

Perdomo suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in early April, but after roughly two months of recovery and a seven-game rehab assignment, he's ready to return to Arizona's lineup. The 24-year-old infielder went 3-for-22 with four RBI during his assignment, playing three games in the Arizona Complex League and four games with Triple-A Reno. Despite his struggles, he figures to start regularly at shortstop for the D-backs. Pavin Smith was optioned to Reno in a corresponding move.