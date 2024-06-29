Perdomo isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
The switch-hitting Perdomo has posted just a .476 OPS against southpaws since being activated off the injured list June 11, so he'll get a day off against left-hander Hogan Harris. Kevin Newman will enter the lineup as Arizona's shortstop and bat eighth.
