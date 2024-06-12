Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Angels.
Perdomo was activated off the injured list Tuesday and took his spot at shortstop. His return means less work for Kevin Newman and Blaze Alexander, both of whom remained on the roster following Perdomo's activation.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Activated from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Activation expected Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Plays full game in field•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Serves as DH on rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Plays seven innings in field•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Moving rehab to Triple-A•