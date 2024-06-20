Perdomo isn't in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals.
Perdomo had started five straight games and seven of eight since returning from the injured list June 11, but he'll begin the series finale in Washington on the bench. Kevin Newman will handle shortstop for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: First hitless game•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Resting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back from injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Activated from IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Activation expected Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Plays full game in field•