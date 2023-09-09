Lawlar started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Lawlar made a second consecutive start after getting called up Thursday. It was a version of the lineup that Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described as "where I'm at right now," to Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. "I definitely had some options, but I just feel like for right now, I wanted to lean on him a little bit and continue to do so," the manager said. It sounds like Lawlar will be a near-everyday starter.