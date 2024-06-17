Lawlar is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lawlar suffered the injury while legging out a triple for Triple-A Reno on Saturday. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe, but it's still going to cost the top prospect at least a month of action. Lawlar has played just 11 games this season, having previously missed time following surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Hurts hamstring Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Building at-bats at Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Nearly hits cycle in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Back in action for Reno this week•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Joining Triple-A roster soon•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Begins rehab in ACL•