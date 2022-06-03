Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Ahmed will be shut down after dealing with some right shoulder soreness during his rehab, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 17, but he was cleared to play in extended spring training games this week. However, he's apparently dealing with a shoulder issue and will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to determine the next steps in his rehab process. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Diamondbacks, but Geraldo Perdomo should continue to serve as the team's primary shortstop in Ahmed's absence.