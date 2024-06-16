Ahmed is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Ahmed went 3-for-7 with a stolen base and a run scored while starting at shortstop for the Giants in both of the team's games since he returned from the injured list Friday. Both of those starts came against left-handed pitchers, making it unclear if he's the team's preferred option at the position or if the lefty-hitting Brett Wisely will operate in the strong side of a platoon. Wisely is in the lineup at shortstop Sunday, but the Angels are deploying a right-handed opener (Ben Joyce) rather than a traditional starter.