Share Video

Link copied!

Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Ahmed has gone 3-for-7 over two games since he returned from a five-week absence due to a wrist injury. It looks like he'll reclaim a starting job at shortstop, though the Angels have faced a pair of southpaws since Ahmed's return. The righty-hitting infielder was starting prior to his injury, but lefty-hitting Brett Wisely has batted .311 and saw a large share of playing time while Ahmed was out. Ahmed is slashing .248/.282/.299 with no home runs, one steal, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over 126 plate appearances this season and is primarily valued for his defense rather than his bat.

More News