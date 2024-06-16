Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Ahmed has gone 3-for-7 over two games since he returned from a five-week absence due to a wrist injury. It looks like he'll reclaim a starting job at shortstop, though the Angels have faced a pair of southpaws since Ahmed's return. The righty-hitting infielder was starting prior to his injury, but lefty-hitting Brett Wisely has batted .311 and saw a large share of playing time while Ahmed was out. Ahmed is slashing .248/.282/.299 with no home runs, one steal, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored over 126 plate appearances this season and is primarily valued for his defense rather than his bat.