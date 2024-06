The Giants reinstated Ahmed (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Areareports.

Ahmed has been sidelined just over a month by a sprained left wrist but is ready to rejoin the Giants after three rehab appearances in the minors. He was operating as San Francisco's primary shortstop prior to the injury and has a .236/.274/.291 slash line through 36 games this season.