Ahmed had served as the Giants' primary shortstop before landing on the injured list May 10 with a sprained left wrist, but he looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role now that he's healthy again. Since being activated Friday, the righty-hitting Ahmed has drawn two starts at shortstop -- both against lefties -- while the lefty-hitting Brett Wisely has occupied the position in two straight matchups with righties. Wisely has earned the larger portion of the timeshare at shortstop by slashing .313/.329/.478 over 23 games since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

