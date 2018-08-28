Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Extends throwing distance
Miller (elbow) threw from approximately 75-to-100 feet Monday, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks are planning on having Miller extend his throwing distance off flat ground a little more this week before perhaps clearing the right-hander to resume mound work. Miller has been eased along slowly since being shut down in late July with right elbow inflammation and appears to have run out of time to build up to a starter's workload before the end of the regular season. If Miller endures no setbacks in his recovery and is able to return from the 60-day disabled list in September, he would likely be limited to a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Ups throwing distance•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Starts throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: May return from DL in relief role•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: MRI reveals no further UCL damage•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Still awaiting MRI results•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start