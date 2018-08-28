Miller (elbow) threw from approximately 75-to-100 feet Monday, Martin Oppegaard of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks are planning on having Miller extend his throwing distance off flat ground a little more this week before perhaps clearing the right-hander to resume mound work. Miller has been eased along slowly since being shut down in late July with right elbow inflammation and appears to have run out of time to build up to a starter's workload before the end of the regular season. If Miller endures no setbacks in his recovery and is able to return from the 60-day disabled list in September, he would likely be limited to a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories