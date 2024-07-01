Miller allowed five runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in relief during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Miller came on in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Tigers up 7-1 but he nearly blew the comfortable lead. The righty hit a batter and gave up a walk before allowing a three-run bomb to Zach Neto. A few batters later, Miller served up a two-run shot to Jo Adell before getting the hook with two outs. Over his last two outings, the veteran reliever has allowed eight earned runs in just 1.2 innings, which has pushed his ERA up to an unsightly 6.23. Miller started the season strong but he's run into a rough patch and is hard to trust at this point.