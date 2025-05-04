Miller (3-0) blew the save but collected the win in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning victory over the Phillies. He allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with two strikeouts over an inning.

After opening the ninth inning with two straight punchouts, Miller then allowed a 408-foot solo shot to Kyle Schwarber, opening the flood gates. The Phillies then cracked three consecutive singles to score the tying run before Miller induced a Bryson Stott groundout to escape the frame. The Arizona right-hander was the favorite for the closer's role with Justin Martinez (shoulder) and A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list, but he won't have a long leash considering the Diamondbacks have talented bullpen with Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson and Jalen Beeks as alternate saves options. Through 14.2 innings, Miller sports a 1.23 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB.