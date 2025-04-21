Miller (2-0) yielded one unearned run on one hit over two innings and picked up a win during Sunday's extra-innings contest against the Cubs. He struck out two batters and was charged with a blown save.

Miller tossed a perfect ninth inning to push the game to extras, but allowed the ghost runner to score on a Nico Hoerner single in the 10th. Arizona took the lead back in the 11th inning, paving the way for Miller to earn his second win. He's now tossed 10 innings without allowing an earned run this season but has not recorded a save.