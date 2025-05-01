Miller earned the save Thursday, delivering a perfect ninth inning in a 4-2 win over the Mets.

With Justin Martinez (shoulder) joining A.J. Puk (elbow) on the injured list ahead of Thursday's game, Miller was called upon for the save chance and made quick work of the Mets, needing just eight pitches to close out the win. Miller has yet to allow an earned run in 13.2 innings this year while posting a stellar 0.59 WHIP with 15:4 K:BB. While Miller could be a solid source for saves in the absence of Martinez and Puk, it's worth noting that Kevin Ginkel was used in the eighth inning against the top of New York's order.