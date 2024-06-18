Miller (4-5) retired three batters with a strikeout but allowed a solo home run to take the loss in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Atlanta.

Ozzie Albies took Miller deep with two outs in the eighth, and then the righty got stuck with the loss when the Tigers couldn't muster any more offense. The veteran has now been scored upon in his last two outings, pushing his season ERA up to 4.03. Despite the recent struggles, Miller should hold onto a high-leverage bullpen role due to his track record the past few years.