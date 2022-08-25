Gallen did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Wednesday despite pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and issued three walks while striking out six batters.

Gallen's three free passes tied a season high, but the Royals couldn't capitalize as the Arizona ace held them to only one extra-base hit and no runs. However, Kansas City starter Brady Singer was almost equally impressive, and Gallen left after six frames clinging to a one-run lead. A meltdown by the Diamondbacks' bullpen in the following frame turned things around and cost Gallen a fifth straight win. Despite the disappointing outcome, this was another outstanding effort by the right-hander, who hasn't allowed any runs over 27.1 innings across his past four starts. Since the All-Star break, Gallen has gone 5-0 with a miniscule 0.80 ERA and a 49:10 K:BB over 45 frames.