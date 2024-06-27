Gallen (hamstring) could be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday against Oakland if he recovers well from Thursday's bullpen session, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Thursday's bullpen session will be the second one thrown by Gallen, who also has a couple of simulated games under his belt since he landed on the injured list. The right-hander hasn't appeared in a game since May 30, when he threw just six pitches against the Mets before being removed due to the hamstring strain.