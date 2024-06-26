Gallen (hamstring) threw 67 pitches in a simulated game Monday and will next have a bullpen session Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks were preparing for Gallen to throw Monday, whether in a sim game or live batting practice, and decided on the sim game. He next heads to Chase Field on Thursday for a bullpen session, which will be caught by Gabriel Moreno, who is nursing a sprained left thumb. If all goes well Thursday, then Gallen could return during Arizona's series against Oakland that begins Friday.