The Diamondbacks will reinstate Gallen (hamstring) from the injured list to start Saturday's game against Oakland, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After spending nearly a full month on the injured list thanks to a right hamstring strain, Gallen will officially return to the D-backs' rotation Saturday. He never appeared in a rehab game with one of Arizona's minor-league affiliates, though he did throw a handful of simulated games, reaching 67 pitches in his most recent session Monday. It's unclear if the 28-year-old righty will be operating under a pitch/innings restriction during his first start back, but he will certainly have a favorable matchup against an Oakland offense that ranks 28th in MLB in runs scored (305).