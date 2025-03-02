Gallen allowed two hits while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring start against the Rockies.

Gallen told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he felt better about his second Cactus League outing than in his previous start or sessions on the backfield. "Delivery felt solid, felt I had some good leverage, was able to locate pretty good," the right-hander said. He talked about not flying out too early and holding his tension until the end when releasing pitches. "That's when I feel like everything is synced up," Gallen added. The current schedule lines up Gallen to start Opening Day, March 27, against the Cubs.