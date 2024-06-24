Gallen (hamstring) is slated to throw a live batting practice session Monday, MLB.com reports.

Gallen threw 52 pitches in a previous simulated game this past Tuesday, so he'll likely increase his workload a bit in Monday's throwing session. If all goes well, the right-hander will likely be activated from the 15-day injured list during the Diamondbacks' series against Oakland that begins Friday. Gallen has been on the shelf since May 30 with a right hamstring strain.