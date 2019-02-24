Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Battling back soreness
Bellinger will be held out of workouts for a few days as a precaution due to a sore back, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Early reports don't make it sound as if the issue will be serious, and Bellinger will have more than enough time to build up for Opening Day if he does indeed wind up missing just a few days. If the injury ends up lingering, playing time could open up for Alex Verdugo, or the Dodgers could simply expand the role of utility players Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Unlikely to see much use in center•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Absent from Game 5 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Game 2 lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Heads to bench for Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Situated on bench for Game 4•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...