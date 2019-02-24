Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Battling back soreness

Bellinger will be held out of workouts for a few days as a precaution due to a sore back, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Early reports don't make it sound as if the issue will be serious, and Bellinger will have more than enough time to build up for Opening Day if he does indeed wind up missing just a few days. If the injury ends up lingering, playing time could open up for Alex Verdugo, or the Dodgers could simply expand the role of utility players Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor.