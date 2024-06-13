Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

With the Cubs trailing 2-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, Bellinger changed the game with a three-run home run off Tampa Bay reliever Garrett Cleavinger then added a single in the ninth. While the homer was his first in June, Bellinger now has four straight multi-hit efforts for a total of five in 10 contests this month. On the season, Bellinger is slashing .267/.324/.456 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 238 plate appearances.