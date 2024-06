Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Bellinger reached on a two-out single in the first inning, and he then stole second and came around to score on a Dansby Swanson double. It was just Bellinger's third stolen base of the season after he swiped a career-best 20 bags last season. The 28-year-old is heating up at the dish with seven multi-hit efforts over his last 14 games, and he's accounted for all three of his steals over that stretch.