Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

Bellinger played well but the rest of Chicago's lineup could only muster five hits overall, which limited his ability to collect counting stats. The 28-year-old is batting .318 over his last 10 games with a home run, four runs scored and five RBI. If Bellinger gets more support from his teammates, he could really take off across the board, though he should have plenty of fantasy value either way given his ability to hit the ball over the fall and swipe a base on occasion.